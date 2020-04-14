HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters, Barnstable Police and the Harbormaster responded to Veterans Beach shortly after 3:30 PM Tuesday for a paddleboarder in distress. According to reports, the victim was in the water about 100 yards off the beach. The victim did have a wet suit on and did not appear to be in imminent distress. He, along with an apparent canine companion were brought into shore and evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Paddleboarder, dog rescued off Hyannis
April 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Additional 113 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed by State
- Tokyo Has No ‘Plan B’ for Another Olympic Postponement
- New Trump Panel to Explore Path to Reopening US Economy
- Massachusetts Joins Multistate Pact on Post-Virus Economy
- MBTA Ridership, Revenue Plunges During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Grant Fund for Artists During Pandemic Established
- Community Rallies Around Cape Cinema During Virus Outbreak
- Cooperative Bank Giving Back During Virus Outbreak
- Barnstable County Health Officials Say COVID-19 Peak Coming Soon
- Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind Launch Offshore Wind Challenge
- Keating, Barnstable Officials Highlight Mental Health Resources During Outbreak
- Better Business Bureau Warns About Facebook Quiz Scams
- Orleans Wants Its Residents to Complete U.S. 2020 Census