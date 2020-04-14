You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Paddleboarder, dog rescued off Hyannis

Paddleboarder, dog rescued off Hyannis

April 14, 2020


HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters, Barnstable Police and the Harbormaster responded to Veterans Beach shortly after 3:30 PM Tuesday for a paddleboarder in distress. According to reports, the victim was in the water about 100 yards off the beach. The victim did have a wet suit on and did not appear to be in imminent distress. He, along with an apparent canine companion were brought into shore and evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 