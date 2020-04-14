Paddleboarder, dog rescued off Hyannis



HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters, Barnstable Police and the Harbormaster responded to Veterans Beach shortly after 3:30 PM Tuesday for a paddleboarder in distress. According to reports, the victim was in the water about 100 yards off the beach. The victim did have a wet suit on and did not appear to be in imminent distress. He, along with an apparent canine companion were brought into shore and evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.