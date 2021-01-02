SANDWICH – On Friday at approximately 12:32 PM, the Sandwich Police and Fire departments were dispatched to East Sandwich Beach in the area of 55 North Shore Blvd. for a report of a 58 year old East Sandwich man who had fallen approximately 25 feet from the air after the wind overtook his motorized paraglider. Fortunately, the man only sustained minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital by Sandwich Fire.
Paraglider operator suffers minor injuries after crash on East Sandwich Beach
January 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
