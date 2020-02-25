YARMOUTH – The Parkers River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth will be closed beginning Thursday, February 27th at7:00 PM through Friday, February 28th into the aftemoon. PLEASE NOTE ALL LOCAL BUSINESSES WILL REMAIN OPEN. There will be a detour in place at Winslow Grey Road and Long Pond Drive off Route 28. You will be able to access all the businesses and residences. The Parkers River Bridge is the only section that will be totally closed during this time. Give yourself extra travel time Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Police Details will be on site at all times for traffic control & public assistance.
Parker’s River Bridge closure announced for Thursday into Friday
February 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
