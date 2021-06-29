You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Parking lot crash leaves pickup on its side

Parking lot crash leaves pickup on its side

June 29, 2021


DENNIS – A crash in the Patriot Square Plaza parking lot off Route 134 left a Ford Ranger pickup on its side around 9:30 AM Monday. A silver SUV had significant damage to its front and hood. No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
