DENNIS – A crash in the Patriot Square Plaza parking lot off Route 134 left a Ford Ranger pickup on its side around 9:30 AM Monday. A silver SUV had significant damage to its front and hood. No injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Parking lot crash leaves pickup on its side
June 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
