Patient dies from COVID-19 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital



NANTUCKET – Town of Nantucket Health Department & Nantucket Cottage Hospital Joint Statement.

(October 2, 2020)

A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died on Friday, October 2, 2020. We want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of this patient. While respecting patient confidentiality, we also want to convey that the Town of Nantucket and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital is focused on providing the best services and care for every resident and patient.

Today’s news should also serve as a somber reminder to the island community that we must continue to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and continue to adhere to the orders put in place by the Town of Nantucket to protect the island. Let us all work together to stop the spread and have a safe fall and winter season.