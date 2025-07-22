FALMOUTH – A teenager was airlifted after reportedly being struck by a car in Falmouth around 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Central Park Court. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Teenager airlifted after being struck by a car in Falmouth
July 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
