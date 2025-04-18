You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car in Falmouth

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car in Falmouth

April 18, 2025

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Falmouth around 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) near Jones Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight Helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

