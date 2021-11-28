DENNIS -A pedestrian was struck and injured in Dennis. It happened shortly after noon on Route 134 at Old Chatham Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck and injured in Dennis
November 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Tracy Post Discusses Run For State Representative
- Report Outlines Options For Expanded Rail
- East Coast Herring Fishery Will Be Shut Down Until 2022
- Sandwich To Discuss Cultural, Recreational Opportunities
- Cape and Islands Receive State Funds for Recycling Programs
- Habitat for Humanity Project Getting Underway in Falmouth
- State Audit Finds Lack Of Oversight For Rideshare Companies
- Women’s Program at Cape Cod Community College Gets United Way Grant
- Funds Available for Barnstable Housing and COVID Recovery Projects
- Biden Sets Out Oil, Gas Leasing Reform, Stops Short of Ban
- Stores Kick Off Black Friday But Pandemic Woes Linger
- Better Business Bureau Says be Scam-Wary During Holidays
- Harwich Council on Aging Seeking Gift Donations for Seniors in Need