You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and injured in Dennis

Pedestrian struck and injured in Dennis

November 28, 2021

DENNIS -A pedestrian was struck and injured in Dennis. It happened shortly after noon on Route 134 at Old Chatham Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 