PROVINCETOWN – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Provincetown about 8:15 PM Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Bradford and Winslow Streets. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital reportedly suffering from a leg injury. The driver remained on scene and Provincetown Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck and injured in Provincetown
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
