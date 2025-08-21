You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and injured in Provincetown

Pedestrian struck and injured in Provincetown

August 20, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Provincetown about 8:15 PM Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Bradford and Winslow Streets. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital reportedly suffering from a leg injury. The driver remained on scene and Provincetown Police are investigating the incident.

