Pedestrian struck and injured in Yarmouth

March 18, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and injured in Yarmouth. It happened sometime after 11 AM Tuesday in the parking lot of Ryan Family Amusements on Route 28. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

