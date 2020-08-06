COTUIT – A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Cotuit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Geraldine Road. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The driver stayed at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Putnam Road and Santuit-Newtown Road. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Cotuit
August 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
