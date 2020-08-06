You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Cotuit

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Cotuit

August 5, 2020

COTUIT – A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Cotuit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Geraldine Road. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield on Race Lane to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The driver stayed at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Putnam Road and Santuit-Newtown Road. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 