You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Dennis

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Dennis

May 11, 2023

DENNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Dennis just after 6:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Great Western Road near Gage’s Way. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after a medical helicopter could not respond due to weather. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid Great Western Road in that area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 