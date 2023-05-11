DENNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Dennis just after 6:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Great Western Road near Gage’s Way. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after a medical helicopter could not respond due to weather. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid Great Western Road in that area.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Dennis
May 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
