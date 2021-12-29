You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

December 29, 2021

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car. The incident happened about 10:30 AM Wednesday on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by the Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care facility. The female victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with leg trauma. A MedFlight helicopter was called but was unable to fly due to weather conditions so the victim was taken by ambulance to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

