FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed. A MedFlight helicopter was not iummediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
December 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
