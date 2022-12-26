You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth

December 26, 2022

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed. A MedFlight helicopter was not iummediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

