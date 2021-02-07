HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Hyannis shortly after 7 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Barnstable Road by the Cromwell Court Apartments. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis
February 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
