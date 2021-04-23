HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis Thursday evening. It happened sometime before 8 PM on West Main Street by the Star Market. Rescuers checked on the availability of a MedFlight helicopter. Because of an extended ETA, the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis
April 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
