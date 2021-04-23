You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

April 22, 2021

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis Thursday evening. It happened sometime before 8 PM on West Main Street by the Star Market. Rescuers checked on the availability of a MedFlight helicopter. Because of an extended ETA, the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

