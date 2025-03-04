You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis

March 4, 2025

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck in Hyannis about noon Tuesday. The incident happened on West Main Street by the Caoe Cod Melody Tent. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospotal under a trauma alert. West Main Street was closed in that area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of te crash.

