MASHPER – A woman was reportedly struck by a car in Mashpee sometime after 2 PM Sunday. The incident happened at the Roche Brothers supermarket on Commercial St. The victim reportedly suffered severe leg trauma and rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire complex to fly her to an off Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Mashpee
June 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
