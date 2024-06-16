You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Mashpee

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Mashpee

June 16, 2024

MASHPER – A woman was reportedly struck by a car in Mashpee sometime after 2 PM Sunday. The incident happened at the Roche Brothers supermarket on Commercial St. The victim reportedly suffered severe leg trauma and rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire complex to fly her to an off Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 