WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Wareham shortly after 5 PM. The incident happened on Elm Street by the Mill Pond Diner. The female victim was rushed to a Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Wareham Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Wareham
November 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
