You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Wareham

Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Wareham

November 13, 2020

WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Wareham shortly after 5 PM. The incident happened on Elm Street by the Mill Pond Diner. The female victim was rushed to a Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Wareham Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 