Pedestrian struck at bicycle crossing in Harwich

September 27, 2020

HARWICH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich shortly after 10 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the bicycle crossing on Great Western Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

