BOURNE – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Bourne sometime before 2 PM Wednesday. It happened on the Route 6/28 Bypass just off the rotary. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The road was closed while the scene was worked. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Pedestrian struck by a car in Bourne
July 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
