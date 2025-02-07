BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Barnstable shortly after 6:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Old Strawberry Hill Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hoapital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked and Barnstable Polie investigated.
Pedestrian struck by car in Barnstable
February 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating Safety Course
- Donation Of $50M Benefits Cape Codder’s Alma Mater
- LISTEN: Bird Flu Update with Barnstable County Disease Expert
- Federal Funds Still Frozen for Association to Preserve Cape Cod Water Projects Despite Court Rulings
- Cape Cod Teen Sentenced To Probation For Alleged Racial Incident
- Updated: License Plate Grants Funds Regional Economic Development
- Barnstable Commissioners And Delegates Want To Keep Pocasset Center Open
- A Luxury House is Close to Tumbling into Cape Cod Bay. Will Anyone Stop It?
- LISTEN: Managing Bird Flu in Backyards with New England Wildlife Centers’ Zak Mertz
- Steamship Authority Releases Early Martha’s Vineyard Bookings
- RFK Jr. Appears on Track to Become US Health Secretary as he Wins Key Republican Senator’s Support
- Court Restores Protections for Endangered Whale Species to Prevent Entanglement in Fishing Gear
- LISTEN: Cape Leaders Talk with Healey Administration on Future Under Trump, County Budgets