Pedestrian struck by car in Barnstable

February 7, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Barnstable shortly after 6:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Old Strawberry Hill Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hoapital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the scene was worked and Barnstable Polie investigated.

