BREWSTER – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Brewster around 7;30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lower Road and Moldstad Lane. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Pedestrian struck by car in Brewster
April 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
