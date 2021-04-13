You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Brewster

April 12, 2021

BREWSTER – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Brewster around 7;30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lower Road and Moldstad Lane. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

