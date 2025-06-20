You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Chatham beach parking lot

Pedestrian struck by car in Chatham beach parking lot

June 20, 2025

CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in the parking lot of Oyster Pond Beach off Stage Harbor Road in Chatham about 3:30 PM. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Chatham Police. Further details were not immediately available.

