You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Eastham

Pedestrian struck by car in Eastham

June 15, 2020

EASTHAM – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Eastham shortly after 5:30 PM. The incident happened on Route 6 at Hemenway Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic headed toward Orleans was stopped for a time and delays were likely in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 