Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth flown to trauma center

November 17, 2024

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth around 2:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened on Old Barnstable Road west of Hayway Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

