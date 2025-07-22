You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth taken to trauma center

Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth taken to trauma center

July 22, 2025

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The crash happened shortly after 10 AM on Jones Street by the Courthouse and is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 