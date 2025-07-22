FALMOUTH – A pedestrian reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The crash happened shortly after 10 AM on Jones Street by the Courthouse and is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth taken to trauma center
July 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
