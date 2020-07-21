FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly after 10 PM Monday. The crash happened on Worcester Court at Spring Bars Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. unknown injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
