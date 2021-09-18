You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Harwich

September 18, 2021

HARWICH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich Saturday morning. The crash happened in front of the Super Stop & Shop on Route 137. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible leg injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.

