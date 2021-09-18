HARWICH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich Saturday morning. The crash happened in front of the Super Stop & Shop on Route 137. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible leg injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
Pedestrian struck by car in Harwich
September 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
