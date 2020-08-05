HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis late Wednesday morning. it happened in the parking lot of the Christmas Tree Shops off Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The driver stayed at the scene and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis
August 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Rhode Island Removed from Mass. DPH “Lower Risk” State List, Effective Friday
- Bourne Reviewing Back-to-School Plans
- Provincetown Begins Testing Wastewater for Coronavirus
- Atsalis Announces Run for Barnstable Town Council
- Shark Conservancy Launches Gills Club App
- Xiarhos Endorsed By Bourne Selectman Jared MacDonald
- Virtual Against the Tide Events Making Progress
- AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Adapting Throughout Pandemic
- Two Additional Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for COVID-19
- Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again
- Bourne Officials Want Representation in Bridge Replacement Talks
- Monomoy School District Releases Tentative Reopening Plan