You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

August 5, 2020

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis late Wednesday morning. it happened in the parking lot of the Christmas Tree Shops off Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The driver stayed at the scene and Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 