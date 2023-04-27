You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

April 27, 2023

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 11 AM Thursday. The incident happened at North Street and High School Road Extension. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver remained on scene as Barnstable Police investigating the collision. Further details were not immediately available.

