HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 11 AM Thursday. The incident happened at North Street and High School Road Extension. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver remained on scene as Barnstable Police investigating the collision. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis
April 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
