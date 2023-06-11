You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis

Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis

June 11, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Hyannis sometime after 4:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened on Barnstable Road at Winter Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of a Jeep stayed on scene and was interviewed by Barnstable Police who are investigating the crash.

