HYANNIS – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Hyannis sometime after 4:30 PM Sunday. The incident happened on Barnstable Road at Winter Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of a Jeep stayed on scene and was interviewed by Barnstable Police who are investigating the crash.
Bicyclist struck by car in Hyannis
June 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Offers Grant to Dennis Center for Active Living
- Cape Climate Collaborative Highlights Environmental Initiatives
- Pamet River Restoration Gets $2 Million in State Funding
- Climate Change Event Scheduled for June 12
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils $590 Million Tax Relief Proposal
- Falmouth Affirms Appointment of New Police Chief
- Chatham Bars Inn Named Hotel of the Year
- Provincetown Begins July 4 Parade Planning
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck
- ARPA Funds Provide Boost for Local Transitional Housing
- NOAA: Amount of Warming Triggering Carbon Dioxide in Air Hits New Peak