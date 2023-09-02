HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly after 8:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on West Main Street at Lincoln Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis
September 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Old Traditions and New Additions at 2023’s Seaside LeMans Race
- Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Gains Federal Commuter Status
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Dredge Looking for Staff as Work Season Looms
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College President John Cox Talks New Program Bringing Free College to Students
- Provincetown Fire Department Adding Six New Full-Time Staff
- Date Set for Annual Seaside LeMans Race
- LISTEN: Second Summer Celebration Spotlights Cape Shoulder Season
- Provincetown Increases Residential Tax Exemption
- Former Deputy in Massachusetts Indicted for Allegedly Threatening to Blow Up Courthouse
- West Nile Virus Confirmed in Barnstable County
- Bourne Bridge Lane Closures Start September 18
- LISTEN: State Officials Put Yarmouth Migrant Shelter Plans on Hold
- Cape Cod Canal Day Festival Returns To Buzzards Bay Park In September