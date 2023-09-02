You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck by car in Hyannis

September 1, 2023

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly after 8:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on West Main Street at Lincoln Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

