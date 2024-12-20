You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans

Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans

December 20, 2024

ORLEANS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Orleans around 1:15 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street by Route 6A. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

