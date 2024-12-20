ORLEANS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Orleans around 1:15 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street by Route 6A. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans
December 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Parking Fines To Increase On January First
- Barnstable Highlights Support for Foreign Workers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod’s Failing Water Quality Grades Continue, Hope on Town Sewer
- Nantucket Barrier Beach Designated National Natural Landmark
- Alleged Leader Of MV Bank Robbery Gets Decade Behind Bars
- Vineyard Wind Turbine Installations Resume
- Barnstable Adult Community Center Closed Due to Water Damage
- Regional Food Producers Receive Grants To Renovate And Modernize
- Feasibility Study Offered For Future Of Bourne Library
- PICTURES: Experts Tracking Entangled Right Whales South of Nantucket
- Deadline Approaching For Health Care Plans Beginning On January First
- Provincetown Welcomes Three New Firefighters
- Whooping Cough on the Rise on Cape Cod