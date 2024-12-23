ORLEANS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Orleans about 5:30 PM Monday. The incident happened by the Staples store on Route 6A. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans
December 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
