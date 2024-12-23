You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans

Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans

December 23, 2024

ORLEANS  – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Orleans about 5:30 PM Monday. The incident happened by the Staples store on Route 6A. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Orleans Police are investigating the crash.

