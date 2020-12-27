You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Orleans

December 27, 2020

ORLEANS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Orleans shortly after 5 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the parking lot of Friend’s Market off Main Street. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

