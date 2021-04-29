HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis Wednesday evening. The crash happened shorty before 9:30 PM at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. A police reconstruction team was investigating how the crash happened. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.
Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Hyannis
April 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
