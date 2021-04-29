You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Hyannis

April 28, 2021

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis Wednesday evening. The crash happened shorty before 9:30 PM at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Bearse’s Way. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. A police reconstruction team was investigating how the crash happened. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.

