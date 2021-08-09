You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Falmouth

August 8, 2021

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the area of 774 Old Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

