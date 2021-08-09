FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the area of 774 Old Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Falmouth
August 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lower Hospitalizations Provide Hope Amidst Virus Surge
- Hurricane Season Preparation Encouraged by Sandwich Officials
- Summer of 2021 Proves Dangerous for Dolphins
- First Tidal Energy Tests Conducted in Cape Cod Canal
- USDA Seeks Public Comment on Environmental Impact Actions
- Chatham Section of North Beach Reopens to Over Sand Vehicles
- State Agricultural Officials Warn of Invasive Moth Species
- US Hiring Surges in July, but the Variant Is the Wild Card
- Potential Military Vaccine Mandate Brings Distrust, Support
- Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis
- Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage
- Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year
- Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday