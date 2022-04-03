FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Falmouth around 8:50 PM. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28). Rescuers were reportedly performing CPR on the victim as they were rushed to Falmouth Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter landed a short time later at the hospital. Falmouth Police requested crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Falmouth
April 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
