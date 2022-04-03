You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Falmouth

April 2, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Falmouth around 8:50 PM. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28). Rescuers were reportedly performing CPR on the victim as they were rushed to Falmouth Hospital. A MedFlight helicopter landed a short time later at the hospital. Falmouth Police requested crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 