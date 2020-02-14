You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Chatham

February 14, 2020

CHATHAM – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Chatham around 2:30 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the parking lot of the South Chatham Post Office off Route 28. The female victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the incident.

