Pedestrian struck in Chatham

February 10, 2023

CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham. It happened sometime after 4 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 28) by Mac’s Seafood. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

