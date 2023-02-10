CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham. It happened sometime after 4 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 28) by Mac’s Seafood. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck in Chatham
February 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion
- Sunday Journal – President of the Cape Cod Baseball League Andrew Lang
- Sunday Journal – First Weeks as Sheriff with Donna Buckley
- $11M in ARPA Funds Moves Closer to Boosting Affordable Housing
- NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear
- Organs in Exchange for Freedom? Mass. Bill Raises Ethical Concerns
- Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13
- Xiarhos Bill Seeks Protection for School Sports Referees
- New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
- Cape Symphony Goes Back in Time for Roaring 20’s Concert Series
- Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy
- Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief