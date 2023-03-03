DENNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Dennis shortly before 9 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Route 134 by Patriot Square. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the collision. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck in Dennis
March 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
