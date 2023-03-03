You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Dennis

Pedestrian struck in Dennis

March 2, 2023

DENNIS – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Dennis shortly before 9 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Route 134 by Patriot Square. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the collision. Further details were not immediately available.

