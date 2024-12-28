HARWICH – Around 10:30 AM Saturday, a woman was hit by Ford Ranger pickup at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Cross Street in Harwich. Harwich Police Sergeant Brendan Brickley comforted the the female who was struck down. Harwich Fire arrived moments later and transported her to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The intersection is a four-way stop. The driver stayed at the scene and no charges filed in the incident.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Pedestrian struck in Harwich
December 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
