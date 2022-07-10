You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Hyannis

Pedestrian struck in Hyannis

July 9, 2022

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis about 9 PM Saturday evening. The incident happened at the intersection of Main and Center Streets. The victim, reported to be a teenager, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

