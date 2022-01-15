ORLEANS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Orleans around 1:45 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries after the incident on Snow Shore Road. Orleans Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck in Orleans
January 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
