Pedestrian struck in Orleans

January 15, 2022

ORLEANS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Orleans around 1:45 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries after the incident on Snow Shore Road. Orleans Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

