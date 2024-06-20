You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck on Commercial Street in Provincetown

Pedestrian struck on Commercial Street in Provincetown

June 20, 2024

Courtesy of Tonya Cook/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Provincetown sometime after 9:30 AM Thursday. It happened on Commercial Street near Freeman Street. The victim was evaluated by EMTs for unknown injuries. Provincetown Police are reportedly investigating that the vehicle may have slipped out of gear and rolled unoccupied.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 