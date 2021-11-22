New details: Pedestrian struck and critically injured on Route 28 in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Mashpee sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. The elderly female victim reportedly suffered serious injuries The victim was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. Route 28 was closed in the area while the investigation was underway and evening commuters were urged to seek alternate routes. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Mashpee Police report that on Monday at approximately 5:47 PM, they received multiple reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 28 in the area of Orchard Road. Upon arrival a female victim was down in the roadway with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries after being struck by possibly two vehicles traveling westbound on Route 28. Both drivers of the vehicles remained on scene and were cooperative with the investigation. The female victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital by the Mashpee Fire/Rescue Department.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit. The victim is a 91-year-old female resident of Mashpee. This is an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.