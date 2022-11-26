COTUIT – A pedestrian was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Cotuit. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM Saturday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not immediately available so the victim was was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cotuit
November 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket
- Barnstable County OK’s Supplemental Budget for Struggling Dredge Fund
- AAA Northeast Praises Federal Passage of ‘Move Over’ Law
- Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
- Update: Thanksgiving Football Games Final Scores
- Thanksgiving Travel Rush is Back with Some New Habits
- Shoppers Hunt for Deals, but Inflation Makes Bargains Elusive
- Cape Cod Hospital, State Agencies Get Federal COVID Money
- Barnstable County Urges COVID Safety Ahead of Holiday Travel
- Troops Care Package Collection Set for Nov. 26
- Savarese Named Community Banker of the Year
- State Awards Restoration Grants to Local Projects