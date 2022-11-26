You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cotuit

COTUIT – A pedestrian was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Cotuit. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM Saturday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not immediately available so the victim was was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

