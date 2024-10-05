You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Dennis

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Dennis

October 5, 2024

DENNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Dennis around 7:15 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near School Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.

