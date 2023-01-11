Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham



EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank.

Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated and refused treatment at the scene. The Eastham Police department is handling the investigation.